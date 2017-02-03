One year on: Starving 'witch' boy left for dead is happy, healthy and ready for school

A little boy, pictured starving and abandoned by his family a year ago, has made a remarkable recovery and has now started school, according to the charity worker that rescued him.

The Nigerian boy, named Hope by Dutch charity worker Anja Ringgren Loven who has now adopted him, was found naked, emaciated and riddled with worms on January 30 last year.

He had been abandoned by his family who believed he was a witch, the charity reported.

A year on, little Hope is hardly recognisable as he is pictured healthy, happy and smartly dressed ready for his first day at school.

Ms Ringgren Loven wrote on Facebook on Monday: "It's exactly one year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope. This week Hope will start school."