Pair who filmed live goldfish swallowing video avoid jail

A pair of friends who made a film of a live goldfish being swallowed have avoided jail and been given suspended sentences after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the animal.

Daniel Challis, 24, of Torquay, and Cheryl Stevens, 27, of Paignton, were sentenced to 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, by Plymouth Magistrates Court on Friday.

The pair, who were also banned from keeping fish for five years, created the video as part of a "neknominate" stunt before posting the footage on social media and sparking an RSPCA investigation.

In the video the fish can be seen moving in a pint glass before being 'gulped' down.

Speaking after the case, RSPCA inspector Jo Pearson said: "The goldfish was clearly alive in the footage and would have suffered an unpleasant death.

"Hopefully the outcome of this case demonstrates to people who think that such stunts might be funny that they're actually acts of cruelty, and the courts clearly take a dim view of them."