Royal Marine pleads guilty to Northern Ireland terror charges

A Royal Marine has pleaded guilty to hoarding explosives and weapons in preparation for a Northern Ireland-related terror attack.

Ciaran Maxwell, 31, of Exminster, Devon, admitted to all charges against him at the Old Bailey today, including allegations that he stashed explosives in purpose-built caches in England and Northern Ireland between January 2011 and August 2016.

According to the charge details Maxwell had compiled a library of terrorism documents, including instructions on how to make explosives and tactics used by terrorist organisations as well as the explosives and weapons.

He is also said to have had maps, plans and lists of potential targets for a terrorist attack as well as images of an adapted Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) pass card and a PSNI uniform, the court heard.

Maxwell was arrested on August 24 by officers from the Met Police counter-terrorism command and Avon and Somerset and Devon and Cornwall Police and has been remanded in custody to be sentenced on a date to be fixed.