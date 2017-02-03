Supermarkets ration lettuce after bad weather hits supplies

Supermarkets have been forced to ration lettuce to no more than three per person. Credit: PA

Supermarkets have rationed lettuce as it becomes the latest food staple to be hit by a supply shortage after bad weather in the Mediterranean lead to a poor harvest. Lettuce varieties such as iceberg, sweet gem and romaine have been limited to three per person and are no longer available to buy online. The shortage has also led to a sharp price rise as experts warn if conditions in lettuce-growing countries do not improve, the crisis could continue until April.

Drought followed by flooding and freezing conditions has severely affected growers in southern Spain, while poor conditions have also hit farmers in Italy, Greece and Turkey. The lettuce shortage follows similar restrictions on courgettes. Salad peppers, broccoli and cabbage supplies have also been effected. Spain normally supplies half the vegetables on the European market during the winter months.

Consumers across the country have noticed the iceberg shortage and tweeted their concerns about #lettucegate. Samantha Aston wrote: "I've been trying for three days!! #lettuce #shortage#theraininspain". While Craig in Leeds tweeted a picture of empty supermarket salad containers and asked "how are we going to decorate our burger and chips"?

EM @emjadeashley Follow I swear the whole of Southampton has a lettuce shortage I can't find any anywhere

Coos Hessing, of Hessing Super Fresh, said the situation for lettuce was "particularly severe". "There have simply been too many cold days, and what's most bizarre about this situation is that it has hit all of south-eastern Europe. "We had seen this before, but you'd need to go back to 15 years ago," the buyer told industry site Fresh Plaza.

Craig @YorkshireTechy Follow Serious #lettuce shortage in #SouthLeeds. How are we going to decorate our burger and chips? ;) @asda @coopuk &… https://t.co/VuWLwCJOt0