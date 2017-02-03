Theresa May announces £30m package to ease migrant crisis

Britain will help countries in Asia and Latin America to take in refugees in Europe, Theresa May has announced.

The move is part of a £30 million package announced by the prime minister at an EU summit in Malta, which will bring UK humanitarian support regarding the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean to more than £100 million.

The cash will go towards measures to protect vulnerable migrants from freezing conditions and the threat of people-trafficking and sexual violence.

It will also encourage them to return home rather than continue to embark on dangerous journeys to Europe.

UK money will help countries like Egypt, Greece, and the Balkan states to provide for refugees who have reached their territory from places like Syria, and to integrate newcomers into local communities.

And Britain is ready to offer support for countries in Asia and Latin America which need migrants but do not have the required infrastructure in place to receive them.