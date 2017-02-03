Thug to pay £50 compensation for hurling concrete slab at ambulance

A thug who repeatedly hurled a concrete slab at an ambulance on an emergency call has been ordered to pay £50 in compensation - despite causing some £3,500 worth of damage.

Josh Thacker, aged 24, was filmed by one of the ambulance crew picking up the slab and throwing it at the ambulance's windscreen while paramedics were inside a nearby house treating a patient in the Highfield area of Leicester.

He went on to punch and kick it, and attacked a wing mirror.

As well as causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, the ambulance was put out of action for six days while repairs were carried out.

He pleaded guilty to three separate charges of criminal damage at Leicester Magistrates Court on Thursday, and was given an 18-month community order.