Thug to pay £50 compensation for hurling concrete slab at ambulance

A thug who repeatedly hurled a concrete slab at an ambulance on an emergency call has been ordered to pay £50 in compensation - despite causing some £3,500 worth of damage.

Josh Thacker, aged 24, was filmed by one of the ambulance crew picking up the slab and throwing it at the ambulance's windscreen while paramedics were inside a nearby house treating a patient in the Highfield area of Leicester.

He went on to punch and kick it, and attacked a wing mirror.

As well as causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, the ambulance was put out of action for six days while repairs were carried out.

He pleaded guilty to three separate charges of criminal damage at Leicester Magistrates Court on Thursday, and was given an 18-month community order.

The ambulance was put out of action for six days Credit: East Midlands Ambulance Service

East Midlands Ambulance Service's regional general manager Mark Gregory said he was "saddened and appalled" by Thacker's "mindless" behaviour.

Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best possible care to the public we serve. Actions like this make their job even harder, not to mention the anxiety they and the patient must have experienced during this attack.

The money spent on these repairs could have been spent on extra crews and or life-saving equipment; however, due to the actions of one individual, we will now be prevented from that.

– Mark Gregory, EMAS Leicestershire general manager

The ambulance service said in recent months, they had seen an increase both in the number of incidents of criminal damage and assaults against crews.

Thacker threw a concrete slab at the parked ambulance Credit: East Midlands Ambulance Service
He then went on to punch and kick the vehicle Credit: East Midlands Ambulance Service