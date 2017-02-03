- ITV Report
US imposes sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile test
The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on 13 people and 12 companies in response to the Iranian ballistic missile test.
"This action reflects the United States’ commitment to enforcing sanctions on Iran with respect to its ballistic missile program and destabilising activities in the region," a US Treasury statement said.
It said the sanctions are part of the Treasury's "ongoing efforts to counter Iranian malign activity abroad that is outside the scope of a nuclear deal."
Yesterday President Trump told reporters "nothing is off the table" in terms of a response to Iran's ballistic missile test and earlier today he tweeted: