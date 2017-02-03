Windy, wet weather for a wild night

The strong gusty winds, gales and steady rain moving from south to north tonight. As colder air tucks in - turning wintry over the hills with a chance of sleet and snow. As temperatures fall, colder than recent nights with frost and ice.

Tomorrow the overnight rain, hill sleety snow and brisk winds will move thought northern counties first thing. Rain will clip the far south-east. Otherwise a drier, brighter afternoon with low winter sunshine before blustery downpours get going in the east.

Chilly compared to today with temperatures back down into single figures.

ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with the latest forecast