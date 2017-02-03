Would you report an illegally parked driver for £10? New ticketing app pays users for photos

The parking enforcement company is offering people £10 commissions

A new phone app is offering money to people willing to become amateur parking wardens. The private car park enforcement firm CPM is offering £10 to users who submit a photo of a car and its number plate that is parked on private property through its i-Ticket app. The drivers will then be fined £60, which increases to £100 if it is not paid within two weeks.

The app has been branded a "recipe for disaster" by the RAC. "This is wrong on so many levels it beggars belief," the breakdown firm's Simon Williams told the Mirror. "The sharp practices of parking companies are already regularly called into question with paid officials dishing out fines, but with members of the public being financially encouraged to shop motorists who overstay, it’s a recipe for disaster.

This will cause total chaos by undermining trust still further and may even lead to public order offences between drivers and members of the public looking to earn a quick £10. – The RAC's Simon Williams