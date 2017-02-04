A band of rain moves north and east this evening

A band of rain will move north and east across England and Wales this evening, with some snow over hills of Wales, the Midlands and Northern England. The rain will be heavy in places with the odd rumble of thunder.

Today's wet and windy weather across Scotland clears for a time before further showers feed in across NorthWest Scotland.

A cold and frosty night to come for all with the risk of ice and some fog patches.

Tomorrow will start chilly, with early fog lifting to a dry day for most with light winds and some sunny spells. Showers will develop through the day, mainly affecting the west coast and north sea coast.