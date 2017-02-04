A drier and brighter day for most

Today is looking drier and brighter for much of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. A big contrast to yesterday and with significantly lighter winds.

Rain will linger across part of Essex and Kent this afternoon, but gradually clearing. It will remain wet and windy across Scotland, where we are seeing snow over the Scottish hills. Later this afternoon another band of showery rain will move in from the west. The rain will initially be heavy with the potential for snow over the Moors and welsh mountains. Tonight will be cold with some frost, ice and fog patches possible.