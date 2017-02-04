- ITV Report
Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell's body to be given to science
Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell's body will be given to science, his family has said.
The veteran politician died last week aged 84 following a short illness.
In a statement, his family said that he wanted his body to be left to Edinburgh University for research, followed by a private interment.
Mr Dalyell spent 43 years as an MP after being elected to represent West Lothian in 1962.
He became Father of the House - the longest continuously serving MP - in 2001.
Tributes were paid to him from across the political spectrum after his death was announced on January 26.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called him a "titan of parliamentary scrutiny", while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said he was a "real giant" of Scottish politics.
A memorial service will be held at St Michael's Parish Church in Linlithgow on Friday February 24.
A further service will be held in London at a date yet to be announced.