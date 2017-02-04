Advertisement

Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell's body to be given to science

Tam Dalyell died aged 84 following a short illness. Credit: PA

Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell's body will be given to science, his family has said.

The veteran politician died last week aged 84 following a short illness.

In a statement, his family said that he wanted his body to be left to Edinburgh University for research, followed by a private interment.

Mr Dalyell spent 43 years as an MP after being elected to represent West Lothian in 1962.

He became Father of the House - the longest continuously serving MP - in 2001.

Tam Dalyell spent 43 years as an MP. Credit: PA

Tributes were paid to him from across the political spectrum after his death was announced on January 26.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called him a "titan of parliamentary scrutiny", while Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said he was a "real giant" of Scottish politics.

A memorial service will be held at St Michael's Parish Church in Linlithgow on Friday February 24.

A further service will be held in London at a date yet to be announced.