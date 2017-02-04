Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell's body to be given to science

Former Labour MP Tam Dalyell's body will be given to science, his family has said.

The veteran politician died last week aged 84 following a short illness.

In a statement, his family said that he wanted his body to be left to Edinburgh University for research, followed by a private interment.

Mr Dalyell spent 43 years as an MP after being elected to represent West Lothian in 1962.

He became Father of the House - the longest continuously serving MP - in 2001.