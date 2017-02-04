Bradley Wiggins insists 'the show must go on' despite injury

The retired cyclist, 36, is one of the top names taking part in the Channel 4 winter sport's competition, and posted a picture of his ankle being bandaged up while in Austria.

Sir Bradley Wiggins has been injured during a training session for The Jump - but has insisted "the show must go on".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However Britain's most successful Olympian reassured fans that his injury is not a serious as first feared, and wrote: "The show must go on".

A source said: "It's not threatening his taking part in the show. It's very minor."

His Instagram post comes after model Vogue Williams injured her knee in training and was forced to pull out before the show had even started.

Williams has been replaced by model Amy Willerton.

Several celebrities were forced to quit last year's series because of a spate of accidents.

The new series, also featuring reality star Spencer Matthews and gymnast Louis Smith, kicks off on Sunday.