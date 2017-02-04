Iran to test fire missiles in response to US sanctions

Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile last Sunday according to the US. Credit: AP

Iran is to test its missile and radar systems, a day after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Tehran for a recent ballistic missile test. Iran's Revolutionary Guards website said that the aim of the military exercise was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions." Iranian state news agencies reported that home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centers, and cyber warfare systems would be tested in the drill. On Friday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on 13 people and 12 companies in response to the test.

Donald Trump has imposed sanctions on Iran over missile tests. Credit: AP

The US said the sanctions were part of the Treasury's "ongoing efforts to counter Iranian malign activity abroad that is outside the scope of a nuclear deal." Earlier in the week President Trump told reporters "nothing is off the table" in terms of a response to Iran's ballistic missile test and on Friday he tweeted:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me!