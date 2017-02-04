- ITV Report
Iranian baby allowed to travel to US for heart surgery
A four-month-old Iranian baby who was stopped from travelling to the US for a life-saving operation because of Donald Trump's travel ban has now been given permission to fly to America.
Fatemeh Reshad and her family were reportedly turned away by airport officials in Dubai after President Trump put a 120-day ban on people from seven Muslim-dominated countries travelling to the US including Iran.
But now baby Fatemeh and her family have been granted a waiver according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
In his statement, Cuomo said: "This evening we were pleased to learn that the federal government has now granted Fatemah Reshad and her family boarding documents to come to the United States.
"We will continue to work with the International Refugee Assistance Project and their partners to ensure this baby receives the treatment she needs, and fight for those being unfairly shut out of America's gates by this policy."
Fatemah was set to be treated at the Oregon Health & Science University but Cuomo said the pediatric cardiac surgical team at Mount Sinai Hospital has now offered to provide for her care at no cost.
All of the families travel and housing costs will also be covered by well-wishers.
Fatemah's uncle and grandparents are US citizens living in Oregon.