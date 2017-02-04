Iranian baby allowed to travel to US for heart surgery

A four-month-old Iranian baby who was stopped from travelling to the US for a life-saving operation because of Donald Trump's travel ban has now been given permission to fly to America.

Fatemeh Reshad and her family were reportedly turned away by airport officials in Dubai after President Trump put a 120-day ban on people from seven Muslim-dominated countries travelling to the US including Iran.

But now baby Fatemeh and her family have been granted a waiver according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.