Labour pledges to close 'public funding gap' between north and south of England

Labour would close the public funding "gap" between the South and North of England if it gains power, according to shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Mr McDonnell is expected to make the promise later at Labour's economic conference in Liverpool.

He will say that under current Conservative government plans, London is set to receive twice the level of public investment per head than the North.

Labour would legislate to require ministers to audit their regional capital spend against economic need, he will say, and report to Parliament when the investment imbalances are "excessive".

Mr McDonnell will say that Labour would implement a "Barnett Formula for the North" - a reference to the mechanism for distributing government support for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.