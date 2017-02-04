Advertisement

Labour pledges to close 'public funding gap' between north and south of England

John McDonnell wants a fairer distribution of public funds across the UK. Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas / PA

Labour would close the public funding "gap" between the South and North of England if it gains power, according to shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Mr McDonnell is expected to make the promise later at Labour's economic conference in Liverpool.

He will say that under current Conservative government plans, London is set to receive twice the level of public investment per head than the North.

Labour would legislate to require ministers to audit their regional capital spend against economic need, he will say, and report to Parliament when the investment imbalances are "excessive".

Mr McDonnell will say that Labour would implement a "Barnett Formula for the North" - a reference to the mechanism for distributing government support for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

We have to put an end to the Whitehall view that what's good for the City of London is good for the country as a whole. It's time for the rest of the country to get a look in.

The Crossrail transport link alone is due to cost four times the entire public investment budget for Yorkshire, or six-and-a-half times that for the North East.

We can't, as a country, face the world after Brexit if we are not all able to pull together.

We will make sure that no government can ever again bias its own investment plans so heavily against the majority of the country.

– Extract from John McDonnell's speech