Notorius yellow car vandalised 'for blighting picturesque village'

A pensioner's bright yellow car blamed for ruining the view in one of Britain's most picturesque villages has been written off by a vandal who demanded it be moved.

Peter Maddox, 84, parks his Vauxhall Corsa outside his Cotswolds cottage in 14th century Arlington Row, which is owned by the National Trust.

But a row erupted two years ago when visitors complained that the "ugly" car was destroying the village of Bibury in Gloucestershire.

A vandal scratched the word "Move Freddie" onto the bonnet, scratched every other panel and smashed the driver's side window and rear windscreen.

Mr Maddox has been told it will cost £6,000 to repair with a full respray, making the car a probable write-off.

But the defiant retired dentist has said if that was the case he would buy a replacement - with a lime green colour.

Daughter-in-law Marie Kraus said: "Peter is understandably upset at the loss of his car and his independence, but he is also very fond of his lovely yellow car.

"Everyone in the village is very supportive. It is horrible to think whoever has done this has come out of their way down this little road to do something like this.

"It will be a struggle to get another car. It will leave Peter out of pocket."