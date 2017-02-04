Ozzy Osbourne 'emotional' ahead of Black Sabbath's last performances

Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has said he is emotional as his heavy metal band Black Sabbath prepare for their last ever shows this weekend.

The group, which is credited with creating heavy metal, will be drawing the final curtain on their generation-crossing career with two shows in their home city of Birmingham.

Rehearsing for the big finale, Osbourne told the BBC: "Since I've got to this building, I've been happy, I've been tearful. Let's see what happens."

Osbourne said fronting the band had been "the most incredible adventure" but admitted that it had "run its course".

The Prince of Darkness promised an as yet unrehearsed closing speech at the Birmingham show and said that he would continue with his solo work in the future.