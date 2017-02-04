Police arrest 14 people over alleged electronic tagging bribes

Police have arrested 14 people over claims security workers were bribed by convicts to deliberately fit electronic ankle tags loosely.

Staff at Capita, which is contracted to run the government's Electronic Monitoring Service (EMS), were allegedly paid £400 a time to help at least 32 offenders beat their court-imposed curfews, according to a report in The Sun.

The Metropolitan Police said three current and former EMS workers were among those arrested in January in connection with a series of offences involving the monitoring of offenders.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was "urgently" investigating the claims.

A spokesman for the EMS said it was "closely co-operating with the Metropolitan Police".