Premier League match report: Southampton 1-3 West Ham

West Ham got back to winning ways as Southampton's dismal run in the Premier League continued with a 3-1 defeat at St Mary's.

Deadline-day signing Manolo Gabbiadini fired Saints ahead just 12 minutes into his debut, but that was as good as it got for the hosts.

Andy Carroll equalised within two minutes, Pedro Obiang added the second before half-time and a Steven Davis own-goal left EFL Cup finalists Southampton with just three points from the last 21 available.

It also meant a winning return to the south coast for former Saints captain Jose Fonte, who left to join West Ham a fortnight ago.

The Portugal defender endured a torrid debut in the 4-0 midweek defeat by Manchester City - and he was conspicuous by his absence when Southampton took the lead.

Jay Rodriguez's speculative ball somehow caught out the West Ham defence, looping over Fonte and Cheikhou Kouyate into the path of Gabbiadini.

The £17million new boy still had plenty to do as he cut in from the left but his powerful angled drive rocketed past Darren Randolph and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Yet within two minutes Southampton's defence, minus the injured Virgil van Dijk as well as Fonte, went missing themselves.

Obiang's pass forward did not look particularly menacing but it dissected centre-halves Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens, allowing Carroll to slot in his sixth goal in 12 games.

Saints keeper Fraser Forster did well to beat out Aaron Creswell's shot before the left-back's cross found Sofiane Feghouli, who could not convert at the far post.