- ITV Report
-
Trump travel ban temporarily suspended by US judge
A US federal judge in Seattle has granted a nationwide temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump's executive order which banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.
District Judge James Robart ruled against government lawyers who argued that individual states did not have the right to challenge the directive.
The ruling is the broadest to date against the president's ban.
Mr Trump's executive order, curtailing immigration from various nations, led to widespread protests and demonstrations.
The order brought into force a 120-day suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Programme with an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.
Below is a list of the seven countries affected by the travel ban:
- Syria
- Iran
- Sudan
- Libya
- Somalia
- Yemen
- Iraq