Unicef praises David Beckham after negative reports about his charity work
Unicef has said it is "extremely proud" of its work with David Beckham following negative reports concerning his charity work.
The charity praised the former England football captain for his efforts in raising awareness and funds for its causes and personally donating "significant" sums.
Beckham was made a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 and has appeared in several public campaigns for the charity.
Unicef said: "As well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for Unicef's work for children, David has given significant funds personally."
Several British and European news outlets reported they have seen private emails sent by Beckham and his staff.
The Sun newspaper alleges the former footballer admitted to using his charity work to win himself a knighthood.
A spokesman for Beckham, quoted in the Daily Mail, said information in the reports were from "hacked and doctored emails".
"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture."
Beckham's charitable fund has also carried out projects in Burkina Faso, Swaziland, Papua New Guinea and Cambodia to tackle issues including poor water and sanitation, malnutrition and HIV infection in mothers and children.
Unicef said since the fund was launched in February 2015 to mark the star's 10th year as an ambassador it has raised millions of pounds.
"We are extremely proud of the 7 Fund and all it has achieved for children," the charity said.
In June 2016 Beckham visited Swaziland to raise awareness of the drought affecting eastern and southern Africa.
Unicef said it has not seen the emails and could not comment on them.
"Unicef has become aware of media reports relating to 7: the David Beckham Fund for Unicef," a statement said.
"Some reports relate to alleged private correspondence between our ambassador and other parties, which we have not seen and cannot comment upon."
Unicef also said it worked closely with high profile personalities "in good faith" to raise money and advocate improving the lives of children in danger around the world.
Its ambassadors also include Serena Williams, Orlando Bloom and Cate Blanchett.