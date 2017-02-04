Unicef praises David Beckham after negative reports about his charity work

Unicef has said it is "extremely proud" of its work with David Beckham following negative reports concerning his charity work.

The charity praised the former England football captain for his efforts in raising awareness and funds for its causes and personally donating "significant" sums.

Beckham was made a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador in 2005 and has appeared in several public campaigns for the charity.

Unicef said: "As well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for Unicef's work for children, David has given significant funds personally."

Several British and European news outlets reported they have seen private emails sent by Beckham and his staff.

The Sun newspaper alleges the former footballer admitted to using his charity work to win himself a knighthood.

A spokesman for Beckham, quoted in the Daily Mail, said information in the reports were from "hacked and doctored emails".

"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture."