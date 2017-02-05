Abbott 'should go' if she does not support Brexit Bill, says Flint

Labour MP Caroline Flint has said that Diane Abbott should resign if she fails to support the Brexit Bill in line with Jeremy Corbyn's instruction

Last week, the shadow home secretary infuriated many Labour colleagues when she missed last week's vote because she said she had migraine.

The bill which gives Prime Minister Theresa May permission to trigger Article 50 and start formal Brexit talks was passed by a majority of 384.

A final third reading vote on the bill will take place on Wednesday.

Flint told Peston on Sunday: "We used to have man flu, we now have Brexit flu, that Diane's created here."

"It's about being part of a team and I think she holds one of the most important portfolios in a shadow cabinet."

"If she can't support the leader on this, then she should go," Flint insisted.