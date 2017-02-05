Brexit: Emily Thornberry urges government to guarantee rights of EU nationals living in UK

Emily Thornberry has called on the government to guarantee the rights of EU nationals currently living in the UK.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary said foreign nationals worried about their future had been to her surgery "in tears".

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has tabled an amendment to the government's Brexit Bill to protect the residence rights of EU nationals in the UK.

The Bill was given the go-ahead by parliament on Wednesday, after two days of intense debate, by a majority of 384.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, Ms Thornberry said: