Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Chilly start, dry for many but showers towards the coasts

A chilly start with the risk of ice with cloud thickening across southern England. Credit: Met Office

Today:

Chilly start with the risk of ice at first. Cloud will thicken across southern England, bringing some rain to the south-east.

Elsewhere, showers will affect coastal parts making little progress inland. Otherwise dry with sunny spells and light winds.

Tonight:

Rain will clear the south-east and showers will ease leaving most places dry with clear spells overnight.

This will lead to a widespread frost and some pockets of fog.