Chilly start, dry for many but showers towards the coasts
Today:
Chilly start with the risk of ice at first. Cloud will thicken across southern England, bringing some rain to the south-east.
Elsewhere, showers will affect coastal parts making little progress inland. Otherwise dry with sunny spells and light winds.
Tonight:
Rain will clear the south-east and showers will ease leaving most places dry with clear spells overnight.
This will lead to a widespread frost and some pockets of fog.