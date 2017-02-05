Chris Eubank Junior wins IBO World super-middleweight title

Chris Eubank Jr is the new IBO World super-middleweight champion after beating Australia's Renold Quinlan with a 10th-round stoppage.

Eubank, 27, claimed his 24th victory in 25 fights to win the title despite a dogged performance from his opponent who battled harder than many predicted.

The fight was the first pay-per-view boxing event on ITV Box Office but some fans complained that they missed coverage of the earlier fights because of a blue screen.

Eubank has now become a world champion more than 26 years after his father won the WBO middleweight title.