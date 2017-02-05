Dozens killed after avalanches hit Afghanistan

At least 54 people have been killed in a series of avalanches in Afghanistan, officials have said.

Omer Mohammadi, a spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management, said more than 50 others have been injured in different parts of the country and more than 150 homes have been destroyed.

Officials in Afghanistan believe the death toll may rise further as reports come in from remote areas.

The avalanches came after three days of heavy snowfall.