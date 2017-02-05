- ITV Report
Girl, 13, dies after being flung from theme park ride
A teenager has died after being flung out of a fast-turning ride at an amusement park in southern China.
The 13-year-old girl was on the "Travel Through Space" ride at Chaohua Park in Fengdu county on Friday afternoon.
An initial investigation found her seat belt had broken and a passenger safety bar was not correctly fastened.
Mobile phone footage appeared to show the girl flying out of the ride as the seats repeatedly spun around 360 degrees.
Media reports said the girl fell on to an iron railing and was taken to hospital, where she later died.
The West China Metropolis Daily reported on Sunday the girl's family had reached a £100,000 ($127,000) compensation agreement with the park for their only child's death.
Meanwhile authorities in China have suspended the park's amusement facilities, ordered every company operating the same "Travel Through Space" ride to immediately suspend all use of the ride, and demanded its Chengdu city-based manufacturer to conduct further safety checks.