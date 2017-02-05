Girl, 13, dies after being flung from theme park ride

A teenager has died after being flung out of a fast-turning ride at an amusement park in southern China.

The 13-year-old girl was on the "Travel Through Space" ride at Chaohua Park in Fengdu county on Friday afternoon.

An initial investigation found her seat belt had broken and a passenger safety bar was not correctly fastened.

Mobile phone footage appeared to show the girl flying out of the ride as the seats repeatedly spun around 360 degrees.