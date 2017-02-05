Hospital patient waited 508 days to be discharged, figures show

Some patients in Scotland wait more than a year to be discharged from hospital even though they are clinically ready to leave, new figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats have shown.

The longest delay affected a patient in Dumfries and Galloway, who was kept in hospital for 508 days in 2013/14.

Freedom of information requests by the party revealed the longest periods of delayed discharge in Scotland for health and social care reasons between 2013 and 2016.

Delays for health and social care reasons include patients waiting on a care home place, social care support to enable them to live in their own home, and those waiting on a needs assessment to be conducted.

Delayed discharges of more than a year were also recorded in Fife and Highland health boards, while waits of more than six months were found in Ayrshire and Arran, Grampian, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Shetland and the Western Isles.