'Human remains' discovered near motorway slip road

Human remains have been discovered by a busy motorway.

The grisly find was made by an officer from Thames Valley Police during a routine patrol near the A404 slip road at High Wycombe on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman said the force had confirmed that the remains are human but could not give any further detail on the discovery.

Officers and a forensic team are at the scene, which has been sealed off from the public.

The slip road is likely to remain closed until Monday.