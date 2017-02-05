ITV to show 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups

ITV will show the Rugby World Cup exclusively for the next two tournaments, under the terms of a new deal announced on Saturday.

The two event deal extends ITV’s long partnership with the sport’s showpiece event and will also see the broadcaster show the Women’s Rugby World Cup this year, as well as the World Rugby U20 Championship between 2017 and 2019.

Following ITV’s production and broadcast of the most watched ever Rugby World Cup in 2015, this new deal means all the action from the Japan 2019 and 2023 tournaments will be shown exclusively free-to-air to UK viewers on its channels. Under ITV’s deal, the Women’s Rugby World Cup, to be held this year in Ireland, and the World Rugby U20 Championship will be available for the first time on free-to-air television.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport: "The Rugby World Cup has become a fixture every four years on ITV, so, following such a successful tournament in 2015, we're delighted to be able to announce we will continue to be the competition's home until 2023. And our new deal kicks-off with exclusive coverage of the Women's tournament in Ireland later this year, which, along with the rights to World Rugby U20 Championship, broadens our association with elite rugby."