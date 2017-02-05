Laser pen pilot attackers could face jail under tougher new law

People shining laser pens at pilots, train and bus drivers could face jail or hefty fines under government plans for a tougher new law.

It is currently an offence to shine lasers at pilots punishable with fines of up to £2,500 under the Air Navigation Order.

But police do not have the powers to tackle laser attacks against aircraft, trains, buses and other types of transport.

Under the new proposals, police will only have to prove the offence of shining the laser instead of having to prove that an aircraft had been endangered.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: "Shining a laser pointer at pilots or drivers is incredibly dangerous and could have fatal consequences.