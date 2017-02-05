Likely continuation of Russia ban over doping prompts a rush of applications to compete under a neutral flag

The Olympic Stadium in London hosted the 2012 Olympic Games, and will host the World Athletics Championships in the summer. Credit: PA

Russia’s top athletes look set to remain international outcasts for the foreseeable future. Even the country’s track and field boss appears to accept that fate. In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, President of the Russian Athletics Federation, said that he is all but resigned to it. "It is impossible in one year to improve something which has been decaying from the inside for 10 years", he said. On Monday the IAAF will decide whether the country’s anti-doping agency has done enough to be brought back in from the wilderness.

Russian Athletics Federation President Dmitry Shlyakhtin. Credit: PA

While it’s certainly made progress, it probably falls short of satisfying those tasked with assessing Russia’s journey back to international competition. If those that run the sport globally do continue the ban it will mean no Russian athlete will be allowed to compete at this year’s showpiece event in London - The World Athletics Championships. Not under a Russian flag, at least. The decision before the IAAF council next week comes after a recent Task Force visit to Moscow.

Moscow hosted the 2013 IAAF World Championships, but Russia could be banned altogether this year. Credit: PA

Shlyakhtin, who helped host the latest evaluation, believes the IAAF is sympathetic to the obstacles facing the new regime and is genuinely willing Russia to work its way back into the fold. "I sincerely hope and see they are doing their best for us to return", he told ITV News. "However, at present we still have certain problems which we are fighting. Once again I would like to say that it is impossible to change culture and principles within one year." At the same time Shlyakhtin is also keen to highlight the big strides Russia has taken in response to being exposed and the country’s subsequent exile.

Russian athletes could find themselves taking part under a neutral flag. Credit: PA

“Tremendous work has been done especially in the legislative field", he said. "The state adopted an anti-doping law which has become a cornerstone of the changes - all contracts of coaches and sportsmen have been changed. Sportsmen now sign anti-doping declarations. The anti-doping program has started and is fully implemented." It is progress acknowledged by the Task Force but there are other problems for Shlyakhtin; both cultural and practical. The long standing structures in Russia - from the large network of tainted coaches to the spread of hundreds of athletes across a vast country – make the challenge to monitor them and carry out effective testing formidable. For the country’s athletes it is frustrating.

Sergey Litvinov could compete in London under a neutral flag. Credit: PA

Hammer Thrower Sergey Litvinov is desperate to compete in London in June, but is all but resigned to trying to take part under a neutral flag. He won’t be alone. At the last count, 34 Russians have applied to the IAAF to be allowed back as neutral athletes; most of those in the past week. In the meantime the IAAF is also tasked with investigating 200 or so Russian athletes named in the McLaren report at the end of last year. "We have a big problem" Litvinov told ITV News. "The Russian anti-doping agency is not working. There is not a lot of doping control for the whole of the Russian team which is a big problem because we have hundreds of athletes. "As our anti-doping agency is suspended, many are not being tested, there are a lot of athletes who are not being seen.”

Sir Craig Reedie is president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Credit: PA