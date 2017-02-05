Man arrested over 'unexplained' death of woman

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an "unexplained" death of a woman in Cumbria.

Police were called to a report of a sudden death of a woman, in her 40s, at an address in Queen Street, Aspatria, at about 4.50am on Sunday.

A 50-year-old man is being questioned in custody over the death.

Police said he is known to the victim, and the death is being treated as "unexplained".

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pattinson, of Cumbria Police, said: "It is too early in the investigation to say whether her death is suspicious but we are working hard to establish what exactly has happened.

"We take any reports of unexplained deaths very seriously and have experienced detectives examining the circumstances to find out what has occurred."

Anyone with information are asked to contact West CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.