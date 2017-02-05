- ITV Report
MPs call for Iraq war crimes inquiry to be scrapped
A Government investigation into allegations of abuse by British armed forces in Iraq in 2003 should be scrapped immediately, a parliamentary inquiry is expected to conclude.
The Iraq Historic Allegations Team (Ihat), which was established in 2010 to probe claims of abuse of civilians following the 2003 invasion, is reported to have cost £60 million to date.
The inquiry is expected to call for Ihat, which is made up of mostly civilian investigators, to be shut down and replaced by a team from the military police.
MPs believe it is unfit for purpose and may have been responsible for creating a system that allowed Phil Shiner, the disgraced human rights lawyer, to bring criminal cases against former soldiers on an "industrial scale", according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Mr Shiner was struck off on Tuesday after a string of misconduct charges against him, including five of dishonesty, were found proven following a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal hearing.
There have been calls for the lawyer to face criminal prosecution and the National Crime Agency is said to be reviewing evidence from the Legal Aid Authority.
Johnny Mercer, the Tory MP presiding over the inquiry into Ihat, said some civil servants in the MoD acted autonomously from ministers or military figures and it is "pretty clear where the problems lie".
The MoD said it was obliged to investigate criminal allegations and the existence of Ihat kept British soldiers from being hauled through international courts.
The Defence Sub-Committee's report on the support given to former and serving personnel who face legal proceedings is due to be published on February 15.
Since its launch there have been 3,392 cases lodged with Ihat, two thirds of which were brought by Shiner and his firm, Public Interest Lawyers.
The allegations against British military personnel have ranged from low-level mistreatment of civilians to claims of torture and murder.