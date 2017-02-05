MPs call for Iraq war crimes inquiry to be scrapped

A Government investigation into allegations of abuse by British armed forces in Iraq in 2003 should be scrapped immediately, a parliamentary inquiry is expected to conclude.

The Iraq Historic Allegations Team (Ihat), which was established in 2010 to probe claims of abuse of civilians following the 2003 invasion, is reported to have cost £60 million to date.

The inquiry is expected to call for Ihat, which is made up of mostly civilian investigators, to be shut down and replaced by a team from the military police.

MPs believe it is unfit for purpose and may have been responsible for creating a system that allowed Phil Shiner, the disgraced human rights lawyer, to bring criminal cases against former soldiers on an "industrial scale", according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Mr Shiner was struck off on Tuesday after a string of misconduct charges against him, including five of dishonesty, were found proven following a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal hearing.

There have been calls for the lawyer to face criminal prosecution and the National Crime Agency is said to be reviewing evidence from the Legal Aid Authority.