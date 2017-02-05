Nestle considers reducing size of its chocolate bars

Nestle are considering chomping down the size of their chocolate bars in a bid to cut down on sugar.

The confectionery giant, which makes Kit Kat and Aero bars, says that reformation, ingredient substitution and new technologies are all potential ways to try and tackle the problem.

Most high-sugar products, including yoghurt, fizzy drinks and breakfast cereal can be reformulated using sweeteners, but Nestle said this ruins the taste of their products and can even have a laxative effect.