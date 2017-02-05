Passengers in New York work together to remove Nazi graffiti from subway train

Passengers on a New York subway train banded together on Saturday to remove Nazi graffiti that had been daubed on windows of a carriage.

In a Facebook post, Gregory Locke wrote that he boarded the train and saw swastikas and offensive messages on every advertisement and window.

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do."

"One guy got up and said 'hand sanitiser gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol." He then got some tissues and got to work," Mr Locke continued.