- ITV Report
-
Queen all smiles on walkabout ahead of Sapphire Jubilee
Well-wishers were greeted with a smile as the Queen went on a walkabout on the eve of becoming the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee.
The 90 year-old was handed bouquets from the waiting crowds after the church service at St Peter and St Paul in West Newton, Norfolk.
Monday will mark 65 years to the day since Elizabeth II came to the throne.
Accession Day will, as usual though, be a low key affair.
The Queen will be spending it privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and no grand celebrations have been planned.
The Queen, dressed in an aquamarine blue and black dress and coat, was joined at the church service by the Duke of Edinburgh.