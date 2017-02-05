Radio 4 newsreader Howard Philpott dies of cancer

Radio 4 announcer and newsreader Howard Philpott has died after a short battle with cancer, the BBC has said.

Listeners of the BBC radio station heard Philpott on the airwaves for the last 13 years.

In a statement the BBC said "We're sorry to report that BBC Radio 4 newsreader and announcer Howard Philpott has died after a short battle with cancer.

"Howard was a valued member of the Radio 4 team who will be missed by listeners and colleagues alike. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

BBC Colleague Nick Higham tweeted paying tribute to Philpott, calling him a "really lovely man".