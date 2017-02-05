- ITV Report
Radio 4 newsreader Howard Philpott dies of cancer
Radio 4 announcer and newsreader Howard Philpott has died after a short battle with cancer, the BBC has said.
Listeners of the BBC radio station heard Philpott on the airwaves for the last 13 years.
In a statement the BBC said "We're sorry to report that BBC Radio 4 newsreader and announcer Howard Philpott has died after a short battle with cancer.
"Howard was a valued member of the Radio 4 team who will be missed by listeners and colleagues alike. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
BBC Colleague Nick Higham tweeted paying tribute to Philpott, calling him a "really lovely man".
Senior announcer Chris Aldridge also paid tribute, adding: "He adored the medium of radio and was instinctive in the way he talked to the Radio 4 listener, mixing intellectual rigour with a ready wit.
"Away from the microphone he was delightful and self-effacing but with a steely resolve to uphold standards of grammar and pronunciation within the announcer team.
"We have lost a great friend and standard-bearer, and the BBC a dedicated servant."
Philpott joined the BBC as a studio manager, later working as an announcer and newsreader for the BBC World Service.
He once said that his job fulfilled a childhood ambition.
"I used to listen to Douglas Smith playing the announcer on Round The Horne and dream of following in his footsteps," he said.