Rail franchise model 'no longer fit for purpose', MPs warn

Britain's rail franchise model is 'no longer fit for purpose' and is failing passengers, MPs have warned.

In a scathing report, the Commons Transport Select Committee said private operators are restricted in how much they can improve services and efficiency.

It urged the Department for Transport (DfT) to commission an independent review of its franchising functions, including the possibility of transferring enforcement powers to the regulator the Office of Rail and Road.

The report added that although there can be no "single template" for franchises, there is "merit" in procuring longer agreements covering smaller areas.

The MPs said the relationship between Network Rail - which owns and manages rail infrastructure - and train operating companies (TOCs) is "not as coordinated as it should be", leading to higher fares and poor performance.

Transport Select Committee chairman Louise Ellman said passengers are suffering.