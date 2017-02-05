Renting reforms 'will give families more choice and security'

The government wants to boost housing options for renters and buyers. Credit: PA

The government will amend planning rules so that councils can provide more long-term Build to Rent homes under plans to be announced this week. The measures, contained in a white paper due to be published on Tuesday, will fix the "broken housing market" and give renters the "security they need", the government said. Family-friendly tenancies of three years or more in purpose-built private rental schemes will be encouraged to all customers. A ban on letting agent fees - averaging £223 per tenancy - to stop renters being slapped with "unfair charges" has also been proposed.

More house building needed

Housing Minister Gavin Barwell told ITV's Peston on Sunday: "Housing has become more and more unaffordable for people who are tying to buy or to rent because governments for 30 or 40 years have not built enough homes. "We need more people to get involved in building homes and we need all different kinds of tenure - for outright ownership, for shared ownership, for renting. "We want councils to play their part. Lots of councils stopped building homes and we are keen to see them back in the game."

Green belt protections 'won't be weakened'

Mr Barwell insisted the government is "not going to weaken" protections for the green belt. "We have a clear manifesto commitment and there is no need to take huge tracks of land out of the green belt to solve our housing crisis. However when pressed on whether there will be more flexibility for councils, he said: "The policy is not going to change. The policy is very clear, which is that it's a local decision. They can take land out of the green belt in exceptional circumstances but they should have looked at every other alternative first." But former cabinet minister Andrew Mitchell was not convinced by Mr Barwell's assurances over green belt protection.

Andrew Mitchell speaking on Peston on Sunday.

Mr Mitchell told Peston on Sunday: "The current circumstances... don't work. "We've seen in Birmingham a monstrous plan put forward by the Labour council to build 6,000 homes on our treasured green belt and it's been waved through by ministers." "These are Labour plans in Birmingham, but... there are many other ways of building the number of houses that we want to see built in the areas around Birmingham. "We're passionately supportive of the government saying that we're building more homes, but the problem is that the green belt will be violated, desecrated around Sutton Coldfield. "There isn't much of it in the West Midlands - and there's no offer of in this white paper as far as I can see which will stop that from happening."

'Change of tone'