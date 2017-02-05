- ITV Report
US Justice Department appeals Seattle judge's travel ban ruling
The US Justice Department has formally appealed a ruling by a judge in Seattle which suspended President Trump's travel ban.
The government's request for an emergency stay was filed on Saturday night with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.
The filing asks the court to lift an order from a judge in Washington state.
On Friday, Seattle District Judge James Robart imposed a nationwide restraining order on the president's executive order which affected people from seven mainly Muslim nations.
Robart's decisions went against government lawyers who argued that individual states did not have the right to challenge the directive.
But his ruling has been heavily criticised by Mr Trump on Twitter where he has posted several messages questioning the decision and claiming that it will have negative ramifications for the safety and security of the US.
In one tweet Mr Trump asked: "What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?"
In another message on Twitter Mr Trump also questioned his own lawyers.
He wondered why they were not looking at a decision, also made on Friday by a federal judge in Boston, who ruled against extending a temporary restraining order on the ban in Massachusetts that was set to expire on February 5.
Up to 100,000 visas were reportedly revoked when the immigration measure was introduced but now people have been hastily rearranging flights following the Seattle judge's ruling.
Airlines have been told to operate just as they were before the executive order after US Customs and Border Protection told them that individuals from the seven countries, who have proper visas, can now board US-bound flights.
Mr Trump's executive decision led to widespread protests and demonstrations across the US and other parts of the world.
Critics claim it is "illegal and unconstitutional" but the White House has insisted that it is "lawful and appropriate."