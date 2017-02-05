US Justice Department appeals Seattle judge's travel ban ruling

On Friday a judge in Seattle placed a nationwide restraining order on the ban. Credit: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The US Justice Department has formally appealed a ruling by a judge in Seattle which suspended President Trump's travel ban. The government's request for an emergency stay was filed on Saturday night with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The filing asks the court to lift an order from a judge in Washington state. On Friday, Seattle District Judge James Robart imposed a nationwide restraining order on the president's executive order which affected people from seven mainly Muslim nations. Robart's decisions went against government lawyers who argued that individual states did not have the right to challenge the directive.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!

But his ruling has been heavily criticised by Mr Trump on Twitter where he has posted several messages questioning the decision and claiming that it will have negative ramifications for the safety and security of the US. In one tweet Mr Trump asked: "What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?"

In another message on Twitter Mr Trump also questioned his own lawyers. He wondered why they were not looking at a decision, also made on Friday by a federal judge in Boston, who ruled against extending a temporary restraining order on the ban in Massachusetts that was set to expire on February 5.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Why aren't the lawyers looking at and using the Federal Court decision in Boston, which is at conflict with ridiculous lift ban decision?