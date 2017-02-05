Victoria Cross hero Johnson Beharry left feeling 'humiliated' by US border officials

Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry has described his "humiliation" after being held up by US border officials amid Donald Trump's immigration clampdown.

The Iraq war hero arrived at New York's JFK airport hours after the president ordered travel restrictions on nationals from seven mainly Muslim countries on January 27.

Beharry, who was seriously injured in the conflict in 2004, said he faced a wait of nearly three hours to reach the border where his passport was further scrutinised.

The war veteran, who was awarded the military's highest award for valour, for saving the lives of 30 comrades, told the Sun on Sunday: "I felt humiliated."

"I think they held me because my passport showed I had been to Iraq".

The 37-year-old said that he suspected he had been viewed with suspicion because of his travel to Iraq and his appearance

"Maybe I am a bit Asian-looking but that doesn't mean I should be treated with the same suspicion as a terrorist."