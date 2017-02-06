Australia police discover largest ever haul of cocaine in yacht

The cocaine had a street value of £192 million. Credit: AP

Authorities in Australia have seized the largest amount of cocaine in the country's history, following a raid on a yacht off the New South Wales coast. Australian Federal Police recovered 1.4 tonnes of cocaine, worth an estimated £192 million ($312 AU), Justice Minister Michael Keenan told reporters. Six people were arrested in the covert midnight operation, including four Australian nationals, one New Zealander and a Swiss national.

The yacht was en-route to Australia when it was seized. Credit: AP

The men have been charged with conspiracy to import drugs and could face life imprisonment.

AFP National Media @AFPmedia Follow AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST COCAINE SEIZURE- AFP DC Neil Gaughan: "That 1.4 tonnes seized will no longer bring misery to the Australian people"

Police charged six men with conspiracy to import drugs. Credit: AP