Bercow 'strongly opposed' to hosting Donald Trump address in Westminster Hall

Parliament's speaker John Bercow has said that he is "strongly opposed" to offering Donald Trump the chance to address MPs and Lords at Westminster Hall.

Mr Bercow said he wanted to send a message of defiance against "racism and sexism" and his feelings had grown even stronger since Mr Trump launched his so-called 'migrant ban' after taking office.

Mr Bercow was cheered as he said that offering an audience to a foreign leader was not an "automatic right but an "earned honour".