- ITV Report
Bercow 'strongly opposed' to hosting Donald Trump address in Westminster Hall
Parliament's speaker John Bercow has said that he is "strongly opposed" to offering Donald Trump the chance to address MPs and Lords at Westminster Hall.
Mr Bercow said he wanted to send a message of defiance against "racism and sexism" and his feelings had grown even stronger since Mr Trump launched his so-called 'migrant ban' after taking office.
Mr Bercow was cheered as he said that offering an audience to a foreign leader was not an "automatic right but an "earned honour".
Mr Bercow also made it clear that he would not be willing to help extend an invitation to Mr Trump to speak at Parliament's Royal Gallery, which had been mooted as a potential alternative venie.
He said the US leader's planned state visit want "way beyond the pay grade of a speaker".
"As far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons."