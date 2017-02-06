Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Bishop of Guildford claims he was abused at Christian youth camp

Andrew Watson, the Bishop of Guildford, revealed he was a victim of abuse. Credit: PA

The Bishop of Guildford has come forward as a "survivor" of horrific physical abuse at a Christian youth camp after one of his friends attempted suicide.

Andrew Watson accused John Smyth QC of unleashing "appalling activities" at the Iwerne holiday camp and was grateful for an apology by the Archbishop of Canterbury - Mr Smyth's former colleague.

He claimed Mr Smyth, a former leader of the teenage camp for boys - which has close links with the church and where Justin Welby worked as a dormitory officer - had carried out "violent, excruciating and shocking" beatings in the 1970s and 80s.

John Smyth was questioned about the allegations. Credit: Channel 4 News
Mr Smyth was a former colleague of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Credit: PA

He described the part-time judge as a "misguided, manipulative and dangerous man".

In a statement released on Monday, he hopes "lessons might be learnt so this never happens again" and said his "profoundest prayers are with all those affected".

He said his experiences were "thankfully a one-off experience never to be repeated" but hopes all victims are "seen as people and not used as pawns in some political or religious game".

John Smyth was questioned about the allegations. Credit: Channel 4 News

The allegations against the prominent QC have come to light following a Channel 4 News investigation.

They claim the Iwerne Trust, which oversaw the Christian camps, was made aware of the allegations against Mr Smyth and compiled a report in 1982, but failed to notify police.

Mr Watson said he was grateful for Mr Welby's apology on behalf of the church, despite not being aware of the abuse until he was informed in 2013.

I am one of the survivors of John Smyth’s appalling activities in the late 1970s and early ‘80s.

I am also one of the Bishops in the Church of England. This has placed me in a unique and challenging position when it comes to the events of the past few days.

My own story is certainly less traumatic than that of some others. I was drawn into the Smyth circle, as they were, and the beating I endured in the infamous garden shed was violent, excruciating and shocking; but it was thankfully a one-off experience never to be repeated.

A while later one of my friends attempted suicide on the eve of another session in the shed (a story movingly told in the Channel 4 Report), and at that point I and a friend shared our story.

I have been in contact with the Hampshire police over the weekend, and as such it would not be appropriate to say much more at this time, except that my profoundest prayers are with all those affected by this, and my heartfelt desire is that lessons might be learnt so this never happens again.

I am grateful to the Archbishop of Canterbury for his apology to survivors on behalf of the Church, and don't begin to believe that he knew anything of Smyth's violent activities until his office was informed in 2013.

I would also like to express the concern of myself and some of my fellow survivors that we are seen as people and not used as pawns in some political or religious game.

Abusers espouse all theologies and none; and absolutely nothing that happened in the Smyth shed was the natural fruit of any Christian theology that I’ve come across before or since. It was abuse perpetrated by a misguided, manipulative and dangerous man, tragically playing on the longing of his young victims to live godly lives.

– Statement from Bishop of Guildford, Andrew Watson