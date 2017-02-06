'Breaking Bad' police killer Stefano Brizzi found dead in prison

Stefano Brizzi, who was jailed for the murder of 59-year-old police officer Gordon Semple in London has been found dead in prison, the Ministry of Justice has said.

The Italian national died at HMP Belmarsh on Sunday. Details of his death have not been given.

A prison service spokesperson said there would be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.

Former banker Stefano Brizzi, 50, was found guilty of murdering the 59-year-old at his London flat after arranging to meet for a bondage sex session on dating app Grindr.

Brizzi admitted he was inspired by his favourite TV series as he tried to dispose of the body of 59-year-old PC Gordon Semple by dissolving his flesh.

Following an Old Bailey trial, the former Morgan Stanley IT developer was found guilty of murder by a majority of 10 to two after the jury had deliberated for more than 30 hours.