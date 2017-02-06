Cancer patient aims to become first person with the disease to scale Mount Everest

A terminal cancer patient who has been given only months to live is attempting to become the first person with the disease to reach the summit of Everest.

Ian Toothill, 47, from north west London, said he hoped the final trip would be the "the pinnacle" of his adventures and inspire other cancer patients to live our their dreams.

The former serviceman turned personal trainer had previously beaten cancer "against all odds" but had recently learned that it had come back.

He set himself the challenge after being told there was no hope of survival in a bid to "prove anything is possible", he wrote on a fundraising page.