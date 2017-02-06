Cold days and frosty nights set to return this week

Rain will be slow to clear eastern areas tonight, whilst western areas become largely dry with some clear breaks. Temperatures will fall away cold enough for a rural frost in places and there's the risk of some icy stretches, particularly in Scotland.

Tomorrow the cloudy and damp conditions will linger in the east for much of the day. Elsewhere there'll be some bright breaks developing through central areas. From the west a frequent batch of heavy showers will push and last for much of the day.

The rest of the week will turn drier and a lot colder as the winds swing round to the east. Temperatures will struggle by day and at night it'll be freezing with widespread sharp frosts.