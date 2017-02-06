- ITV Report
-
Alastair Cook quits as England cricket captain
Alastair Cook has stepped down as the England cricket captain, it has been confirmed.
The future of the Essex batsman was in doubt over the winter, as he was left to decide if he wanted to carry on in the role, after 59 Tests leading his country.
England lost 4-0 in India and could only draw their series in Bangladesh, leaving his position under threat.
Cook will continue to be available for Test match cricket where he is still a key component at the top of the order.
A new captain will be named before the tour of the West Indies at the end of February. Many expect Yorkshire batsman Joe Root will take the reins.
Director of England Cricket Andrew Strauss said: “We now move on with the process of appointing the right successor. There are a number of established players who are playing formal or informal leadership roles and whilst we've rightly not spoken to anyone in relation to the Test captaincy so far, we can now talk fully and openly within the team."