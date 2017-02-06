Alastair Cook quits as England cricket captain

Alastair Cook has stepped down as the England cricket captain, it has been confirmed.

The future of the Essex batsman was in doubt over the winter, as he was left to decide if he wanted to carry on in the role, after 59 Tests leading his country.

England lost 4-0 in India and could only draw their series in Bangladesh, leaving his position under threat.

Cook will continue to be available for Test match cricket where he is still a key component at the top of the order.